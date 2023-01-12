CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illini defensive lineman Gabe Jacas is making program history.
He's the first-ever true freshman to be named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team.
This past season, Jacas played in 13 games while tallying 35 total tackles including five tackles for a loss and four sacks.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
