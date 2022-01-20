CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are gearing up for a road matchup with Maryland.
The first time these two teams met up, Illinois defeated the Terrapins by 12.
The Illini got a massive piece back earlier this week as Andre Curbelo returned to action!
Today on Zoom, he said he was experiencing crazy headaches over the weeks he was out and couldn't be himself but is grateful to be playing with his teammates again.
