CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini were unable to play over the weekend due to positive COVID-19 results in the UT-Martin program.
Illinois is now set to take on another top 10 team, Duke.
This will be the 8th meeting between these two programs with Duke leading the all-time series 5-2.
This game is part of the 22nd Annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge where the Illini have struggled.
Illinois is 8-13 during this challenge.
This is the second straight game the Illini will be taking on a top 10 ranked team.
#6 Illinois vs. #10 Duke is scheduled to tip off tomorrow night at 8:30pm CT.
