CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini have started conference play 5-0 for the first time since 2005.
Their focus now is on the Michigan Wolverines.
This matchup has become a rivalry thanks to last year's regular season conference championship debate.
Michigan had several games canceled due to COVID-19 and won 14 Big Ten games. Illinois played all of their conference slate and won 16 games.
The Illini also beat the Wolverines in Ann Arbor by 23 points but due to winning percentages, Michigan at 14-3 and Illinois at 16-4, the Wolverines were awarded the regular season crown.
The Illini have had a chip on their shoulder since then but understands this is a tough Michigan squad.
