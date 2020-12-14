CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini finished their non-conference schedule with a 4-2 record and now gear up for Big Ten play.
Illinois will host undefeated Minnesota tomorrow night to kick off their conference slate.
The Illini are 44-18 when opening Big Ten play at home.
Illinois is ranked 13th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll as they welcome in the 6-0 Gophers.
Tip off is scheduled for 6pm CT.
