CHICAGO (WAND) -- Adam Miller is committed to Illinois.
The highly-touted recruit made his announcement on Thursday night at the Jordan story on State Street in the heart of Chicago's Loop -- with orange and blue confetti blasting into the air after a custom video told his life's story.
It's the same location that Illinois sophomore Ayo Dosunmu chose to make his announcement two years ago, and it made similar ripples through the recruiting world.
In Miller, Illinois lands the No. 31 national recruit in the Class of 2020, the reigning Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, a student with a GPA of 3.6+ and a player who has not just appeared in Team USA camps but shined.
The Peoria native transferred to Chicago's Morgan Park High School after his freshman year -- a season in which he played with current Illini DaMonte Williams.
In this rapid reaction story from Chicago, WAND's Gordon Voit talks to Miller about his "Ace Wolf" nickname, plus we hear from his mother Andrea Garry about why the family chose Illinois.