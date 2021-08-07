DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- With high school football season just around the corner, it's never been more important as a recruit to have a firm grasp on social media.
Especially with the new NIL rules in place, athletes are tasked with a difficult task in managing social media accounts, while being active and ethical.
Illini players and personnel discuss with WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson how high school athletes can best use social media to their advantage if they hope to become a college athlete.
