CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Andres and Lisa Feliz don't talk or think like they're in their early 20s.
"Andres has been blessed with Illinois," Lisa said. "We just want to give back to the community he came from."
Injury-free and recently signed by sports agency You First Basket, Andres Feliz is feeling grateful and wants to express that by using his platform to raise money for the less fortunate in his home country of the Dominican Republic.
The couple has surpassed its goal of $3,000 by more than double, with the number crossing the $7,000 mark at the time this article was written.
