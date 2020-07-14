Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.