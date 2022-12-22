CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema is one of 16 semifinalists who've received nominations for the George Munger National Coach of the Year.
This year, Illinois football notched their first eight win season since 2007, closing out the regular season 8-4 overall, with a 5-4 record in Big Ten play.
On Tuesday, Bielema signed a new six-year deal to remain the Illinois head coach through the 2028 season.
The team will bring the 2022 season to a close at the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State in Tampa, Florida on January 2nd.
