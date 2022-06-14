BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema continues to show the importance of in-state prospects.
Today, he took the time to talk with coaches, athletic directors and community members at the IHSA Foundation Golf Outing.
The IHSA hosted its annual Dr. Marty Hickman Golf Outing in hopes of raising money for various IHSA initiatives.
Bielema spoke to the importance of the IHSA, why recruiting in-state Illinois kids is so important for the Illini and gave a message on the state of his football team, simply put, they aren't satisfied.
