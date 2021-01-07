CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illini fans were anxious to see who would lead their defense this fall.
That answer came this morning when Illinois hired Ryan Walters as their new defensive coordinator.
He comes to Champaign after spending six seasons with Missouri, including three years as defensive coordinator and two years as co-defensive coordinator.
In 2019, Walters' defense ranked in the top 20 in the nation for total defense, scoring defense and pass defense.
Walters is just 34 years old and is known as one of the nation's top young coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.