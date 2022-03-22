CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini enter the second year of Bret Bielema's tenure as head coach, as the football program kicked off the first of their 15 Spring practices.
The Illini will host its Orange and Blue Spring game on April 21 at Memorial Stadium. First, the Illini will work on a number of areas with hopes of improving their team's abilities from the prior season.
In 2021, the Illini were last in the Big Ten in passing yards per game and in plays ran per game. They were 11th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten in scoring per game. The Illini hope to speed up their offense's tempo with a new transfer quarterback on the team (Syracuse's Tommy Devito) and with a new Offensive Coordinator in Barry Lunney Jr.
While the offense works on that, Bielema hopes the defense, under Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters, improves upon what was already a successful season last year.
