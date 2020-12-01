The #5 ranked Illini will be taking on the #2 ranked Baylor Bears tomorrow night in Indianapolis.
If Illinois can earn a win, they'll be making program history.
It would be the first time that the Illini would defeat a top-two ranked team away from home.
Illinois is currently ranked fifth whih is their highest ranking since 2005.
Another fun fact, this is the Illini's first top-5 matchup since the 2005 National Championship Game.
Tomorrow's game against Baylor is scheduled to start at 9pm CT.
