MADISON, Wisc. (WAND) - In his first game back at Camp Randall Stadium, Bret Bielema led his Illini to a 34-10 victory over Wisconsin Saturday.
It is Illinois' first win in Madison since 2002.
After trailing 10-7, Illinois scored 27 unanswered points.
Illini quarterback Tommy Devito had three touchdown keepers on the day. Chase Brown finished with 129 yards and the ground.
The Illini defense sacked Graham Mertz five times and held the Badgers to just two yards rushing.
Illinois handed Wisconsin its most lopsided home loss since a 48-7 loss against Penn State in 2008.
Illinois will host Iowa next Saturday. That game will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
