Illini impress in win over Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE (WAND) -- The Illini were looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since late November.
Illinois on the road taking on Nebraska and the Illini brought their "A" game.
Illinois led by 11 at the break and would cruise to a 76-50 win over the Cornhuskers.
The Illini had almost everyone contribute. Coleman Hawkins had 12 points. Matthew Mayer and RJ Melendez each tallied 10 points. Jayden Epps added 11 points off the bench. Lastly, Terrence Shannon Jr. had a game-high 25 points.
Illinois shot 45.9% from the field including knocking down eight threes.
The Illini ramped up the defense as well. Illinois tallied 12 steals, seven blocks and forced 11 turnovers.
The Illini will now start gearing up for a big time matchup with Michigan State on Friday at the State Farm Center.
