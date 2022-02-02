CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini hosted 11th ranked Wisconsin with a lot on the line.
The winner of this matchup would have sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference.
Kofi Cockburn dominated the game from start to finish. He ended the night with a game-high 37 points and tallied 12 rebounds. Kofi was efficient as well shooting 16-19 from the field and knocking down five of his nine free throws.
Jacob Grandison played 34 minutes and added 14 points and 7 rebounds.
The Badgers shot 3-24 from beyond the arc while the Illini knocked down 7 of 22.
Illinois is now 9-2 in Big Ten play and sit atop the conference standings.
