CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- During February's signing day, the Illini signed two players.
Matthew Bailey and Zylon Crisler will be heading to Champaign.
Crisler is from the state of Mississippi and is a 6'7" 350 pound offensive lineman.
Bailey stands 6'2" 190 pounds, is from Moline High School in Illinois and plays wide receiver and safety.
Head Coach Bret Bielema has kept his promise. This is the most in-state signees Illinois has had since 2003.
