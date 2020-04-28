CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois is starting to earn notoriety in parts of the college football world as "Transfer U."
As one more former four-star recruit joined the program while another former five-star player signed with an NFL team on Tuesday, that nickname is more fitting than ever.
COMMITTED
WR Brian Hightower
6-3, 210 pounds
No. 154 player in Class of 2018
High school: Graduated from IMG Academy (Fla.)
Hometown: Leimert Park, Calif.
12 catches, 148 yards, 1 TD in 18 games (2 seasons)
SIGNED
DE Oluwole Betiku
6-3, 250 pounds
Former No. 15 overall recruit in Class of 2016
9 sacks in 10 games last season for Illini (missed 3 with ankle injury)
4.69 in the 40-yard dash (would have been t-3rd at NFL Combine at his position)
20-yard shuttle, three-cone and vertical jump all would have been Top 10 at the Combine at his position
