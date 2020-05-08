ORLANDO, Fla. (WAND) -- Illini basketball legend Cory Bradford has had a fascinating post-college life since graduating in 2002.
As a preview to this Tuesday's main feature story, Gordon Voit shares a segment of their hour-long interview: Bradford's memories of the 2001 Elite 8 team behind the scenes.
From Brian Cook to Frank Williams to Sergio McClain, Marcus Griffin, Lucas Johnson, Robert Archibald, Bill Self and others, Bradford discusses what made that 2000-01 Big Ten champions special.
Tune in this coming Tuesday for an extended interview with Bradford on everything from his 18-year professional career to how he almost went to Florida to his friendships with well-known players like Drew Gooden, Jason Williams and even Penny Hardaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.