CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Football will once again be participating in Lift for Life.
The event has been going on for ten years. It was established by the Illinois Chapter of Uplifting Athletes.
The Chapter held its inaugural Lift For Life in 2012. Since then, Illinois Chapter has raised more than $140,000 to support the Rare Disease Community and the mission of Uplifting Athletes.
This Friday the goal is to raise $5,000. To learn how to help reach it, click HERE.
