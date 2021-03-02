CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Illinois star linebacker Jake Hansen announced via Twitter Monday that he plans on returning to the Illini this coming season to finish his college career.
Last year, Hansen led Illinois in tackles, tackles for a loss, forced fumbles, interceptions and pass breakups. He also earned All-Big Ten second-team honors. This doesn't include the PFF's decision to rank Hansen the third best tackler in college football.
With the return of Hansen, the Illini now will have four defensive starters returning to action for a fifth season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.