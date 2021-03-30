CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- It's 20 days until the Orange and Blue Spring game, and Bret Bielema's first big test of the coming football season is nearly here.
With that said, through every practice, progression is on the mind.
Add in some super seniors, and leadership, expertise and mentorship becomes a building block for the near future of Illini football teams.
What comes after they start building?
Looking past the super-seniors and seniors who will be leaving once the next season ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.