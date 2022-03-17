PITTSBURGH, PA. (WAND) -- The Illinois Men's Basketball team is making its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament with Brad Underwood as the team's head coach.
After winning the Big Ten Tournament last season and getting rushed into the NCAA Tournament quickly after, Underwood is emphasizing a new message to his team as they get ready to play their Round of 64 game with Chattanooga.
The Illini, who have had plenty of rest since falling to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, have had time to enjoy their regular season title and enjoy the fact that they have returned to the Big Dance for the 32nd time in school history.
Their Friday evening matchup at PPG Paints Arena comes as a No. 4 seed against No. 13 seeded Chattanooga. The game is set to tip off at 6:50 PM ET.
