CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Following a tough loss at home to Big Ten opponent Maryland (3-0) this past Friday, Bret Bielema and the Illini (1-3) have the tough test of moving on, learning from their mistakes, and preparing for a rivalry game with Purdue.
The matchup will take place on the road at Purdue for the Illini, and will be a chance not only for the Illini to secure their second win of the season, but also another Big Ten win at that.
