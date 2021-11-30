DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Illini Men's Basketball team (5-2) begin Big Ten play when they host Rutgers (3-3) on Friday at the State Farm Center.
Following their 82-72 victory over Notre Dame, the Illini will spend much of this week trying to regain strength and numbers.
With guard Andre Curbelo still considered day-to-day by Head Coach Brad Underwood, he is relying on the veterans on the team to lead the way as the Illini look to continue playing tough against different opponents.
