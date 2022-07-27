INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAND) -- The Illini were at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday for the 2022 Big Ten Media Day.
Illinois brought four players; Sydney Brown, Chase Brown, "Quan" Martin and Isaiah Williams.
Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema says that it's the first time in media day history that twins have attended together.
The team enters year two with more familiarity with one another and have confidence as they enter year two under Bielema.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.