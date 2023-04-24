APTOPIX Oregon Oregon St Basketball

Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier (13) celebrates a basket against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Oregon won 69-67. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

 Amanda Loman

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) --Big news for Illini fans as they landed another transfer from the portal.

Quincy Guerrier made the announcement on Twitter Monday that he committed to Illinois.

The 6-8 forward averaged nine points and 4.6 rebounds last season with Oregon. He also shot 42-percent from the field and a career high 35-percent from three.

Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.