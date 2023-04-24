CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) --Big news for Illini fans as they landed another transfer from the portal.
Quincy Guerrier made the announcement on Twitter Monday that he committed to Illinois.
The 6-8 forward averaged nine points and 4.6 rebounds last season with Oregon. He also shot 42-percent from the field and a career high 35-percent from three.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
