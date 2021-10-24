DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After taking down St. Francis in an exhibition game 101-34 Saturday night, Head Coach Brad Underwood spoke to media about his thoughts on the team's performance, among other topics.
Included in those various topics were his thoughts on how the team's newcomers played, plus, how the effort seen by senior guard Trent Frazier during the game and earlier practices is impacting the team daily.
During Saturday's contest, Frazier contributed 10 points and three assists. Even more impressive than his offensive performance though was his defensive performance, in which he also stole the ball six times from opponents.
Underwood cited Frazier's performance as something that should motivate the team and give the newcomers something to learn from going forward so that everyone can improve and help the Illini have an even better year than last season.
