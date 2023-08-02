CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Kickoff for football season is only one month away, but the Illini men's basketball team has been hard at work and getting some attention as well.
The squad is on the doorstep of a trip which will take them overseas to Spain for a three game series. They will take on Madrid All Stars, Valencia, and Catalonia All Stars. Games start on August 6th.
Excitement surrounds the team as the orange & blue return both Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins, who declared for the NBA draft but chose to return to Champaign.
Other faces will take on new roles, as Ty Rodgers has been taking reps at point guard.
While eyes will be glued to the gridiron in just a few short weeks, Brad Underwood and his Illinois squad are using the time to keep fresh ahead of the 2023-24 season.
