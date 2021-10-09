CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Saturday morning, the Illinois men's basketball team returned to practice following last Thursday's Big Ten Media Day.
During this practice, fans and media were able to witness what Head Coach Brad Underwood and his team have discussed and worked on in preparation for the 2021-22 season.
Back on Thursday, Underwood spoke on junior center Kofi Cockburn's progress through summer workouts and practices. He also spoke on Cockburn's ability to possibly become the NCAA Player Of The Year. During practice, we saw an improved Cockburn, who was working on his mid-range game and skills in the paint.
Here's what Underwood had to say about Cockburn.
