Illini men's basketball releases part of their season's schedule

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Fans have been anticipating the release of the Illini men's basketball schedule for quite some time.
Today, the team provided them with a slate of non-conference games.
Here are the games that were announced.
November 25 - at home vs. North Carolina A&T
November 26 - at home vs. Wright State
November 27 - at home vs. Ohio
December 2 - vs. #2 Baylor (Jimmy V Classic, neutral site)
December 8 - at #9 Duke (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
December 12 - at Missouri (Braggin' Rights Rivalry Game)
Illinois says there is still one non-conference game remaining.
The Big Ten schedule is still being finalized.
