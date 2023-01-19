CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois men's basketball team had a tough time keeping pace with visiting Indiana Thursday night as the Hoosiers took the victory, 80-65.
A 19 day stretch with limited rest led to a fatigued Illini squad, that shot just 9-23 from the free throw line.
Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way for the orange and blue with 26 points. Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja both finished the night with nine points. The team collectively shot 38.7% from the floor.
However, it was staying with IU was a challenge, as the visitors shot 61.8% from the field, led by senior Trayce Jackson-Davis who finished with a game high 35 points and nine rebounds.
The loss brings an end to Illinois' four-game win streak entering the night.
A few days rest will lead the Illini into their next matchup against Ohio State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
