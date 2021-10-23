CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- In front of fans once again after having an empty State Farm Center last year due to COVID-19, the Illini men's basketball team returned to action in an exhibition matchup as the No. 11 Illini hosted St. Francis.
For both newcomers and veterans on the team, the chance to play in front of fans again was a boost of energy in a loud home environment as fans were able to see what this new Illini team was made of.
The Illini defeated St. Francis 101-34 on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.