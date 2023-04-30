Galloway, N.J. (WAND) -- Illinois' Men's Golf team entered the final day of the Big 10 Championship with a 17 stroke lead over Northwestern.
The final round was cancelled due to weather on Sunday crowning the Illini for the eighth straight year.
The men's team has also won the last 13 of 14 Big 10 titles.
They finished with a team score of 560 shooting 8-under par, lead by Tommy Kuhl and Matthis Besard who tied for third individually shooting two under par.
