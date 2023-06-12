CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Season tickets are now available for both the 2023-24 men's and women's basketball teams.
Both teams are coming off successful seasons with anticipation high for the upcoming season.
The Illini's men's team posted its best homecourt winning percentage since 2006 and played in front of 12 sold out crowds, including all Big Ten games, the most in the last 15 years.
State Farm Center will be rocking once again with Illinois featuring one of the oldest and most experienced rosters in the nation, highlighted by the return of first-team All-Big Ten guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and versatile power forward Coleman Hawkins, who both withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to Champaign.
2023-24 Illinois Men's Basketball Season Tickets Prices
100 Level-Public – $699
100 Level-Faculty/Staff – $562
Sideline-Public – $546
Sideline-Faculty/Staff – $437
Baseline-Public – $440
Baseline-Faculty/Staff – $352
Mobile Pass – $260
After Head Coach Shauna Green's first season the Illini women's program made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years and had the most wins since 2000.
The women's team secured the fifth-best single-season home attendance in program history, and Green became the first head coach to bring in 50,000+ fans during their first season with the program.
There's no better time to come out to State Farm Center and support the #OneWay Forward campaign. Illinois returns its top six leading scorers, led by unanimous first-team All-Big Ten guard Makira Cook and second-team all-conference picks Kendall Bostic and Genesis Bryant.
2023-24 Illinois Women's Basketball Season Ticket Prices
General Admission – $50
Floor – $65
Reserved – $85
Volleyball & Women's Basketball General Admission Combo – $90
Loge – $99
Courtside – $150
Loge seating is new to women's basketball for the 2023-24 season.
Additionally, more sections and seats have been added to the reserved season ticket option.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.