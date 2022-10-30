Illini move up to 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illni have now won six straight games and the nation is noticing.
In the latest AP Top 25 Poll, Illinois moved up to 14.
This is three spots better than last week's ranking.
The Illini will host Michigan State at 2:30pm on Saturday.
