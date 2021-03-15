(WAND-TV) -- The No. 2 Illini moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll after taking down now No. 7 Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game.
To expand more on the Illini and what the key to their success will be over the next month, Illini expert Mark Tupper joins the WAND Sports team to discuss the latest in Illini basketball.
