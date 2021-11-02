CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are moving past their 20-14 loss against Rutgers and are preparing to travel to Minnesota.
The Gophers are 6-2 while the Illini sit at 3-6.
Illinois led the Scarlet Knights 14-10 but Rutgers scored 10 points in the second half to earn the win at Memorial Stadium.
Brandon Peters went 14-19 for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
They'll look for him to continuing improving against the Gophers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.