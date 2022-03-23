CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois has found their new leader of the women's basketball team.
Shauna Green becomes the 10th head coach in program history!
She comes from Dayton where during her six years as head coach of the Flyers, she had great success.
Dayton won the regular season A-10 title five of the six seasons, they won their conference tournament twice and she led the Flyers to four NCAA Tournaments.
It's a new era for Illini women's basketball and Green has big goals for the program.
(0) comments
