CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Orange Crush student section and Athletes vs Epilepsy partnered together Wednesday to help raise money for those affected by epilepsy.
The two hosted a knock-out basketball tournament that rewarded the winner the opportunity to play at the State Farm Center December 11th when Michigan comes to town.
The cause hits close to home for the Illini Men's Basketball team because assistant coach Jamall Walker's seven year old son was diagnosed with the disease two years ago.
This is the second year for this event.