CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illini fans are still buzzing after Illinois picked up the signature win it needed on Wednesday with a 71-62 win over No. 5 Michigan.
But that's not what got a headline on the "front page" of ESPN.com -- that would be the accidental knockout punch delivered by 290-pound freshman center Kofi Cockburn on official Lewis Garrison.
In this WAND spotlight, Cockburn explains how he apologized to Garrison after the game plus an extra boost he got before the game, courtesy of his teammate Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Head coach Brad Underwood discusses Cockburn's potential as a player and Michigan's Juwan Howard talks about how the Wolverines lost the battle of the low post.