(WAND-TV) -- Just a few days after announcing the addition of Barry Lunney Jr. as the next offensive coordinator of the Illini football team, Head Coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media on Wednesday to introduce his new coach.
The new offensive coordinator spoke as well, answering a variety of questions, specifically about what type of offense he plans on installing here at the University of Illinois.
Bielema announced the hire Saturday. Lunney Jr. will reunite with Bielema after spending 2013-2017 on his staff at Arkansas.
Lunney Jr. most recently served as associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UTSA. The Roadrunners took down the Illini 37-30 last season.
This season at UTSA, their offense was 11th in the country in scoring, averaging 36.9 points per game.
