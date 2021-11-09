CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- College basketball is officially back!
Illini opened up their regular season at home taking on Jackson State.
11th ranked Illinois was without Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo.
It didn't matter. The Illini's depth was still too much for the Tigers as Illinois defeated Jackson State, 71-47.
Jacob Grandison had a game-high 20 points.
Coleman Hawkins played solid. He had 13 points, seven assists and eight rebounds.
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk tallied five points and 10 rebounds.
The Illini's next game will be at home on Friday against Arkansas State. Tip off is scheduled for 8:00 PM CT.
