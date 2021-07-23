INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WAND-TV) -- As Head Coach Bret Bielema kicked off his era of football at Big Ten media day, fans and media were introduced to a wiser and older man than the Big Ten met years ago.
With that increase in wisdom, also came the news that the Illini football program would be one of a few programs in the country to have its players and coaches fully vaccinated by the time the season kicks off in just a couple months.
Also making headlines though was senior offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, who found out he would become the official guardian of his younger brother.
