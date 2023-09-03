Illini players react to winning week 1 game against Toledo

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Fans got to see the much awaited start of Luke Altmyer, who completed 18 passes on 26 attempts.
He was also the leading rushing for the offense with 77 yards.
The Illini were down 1 in their final drive of the game when Altmyer connected with Casey Washington for a big 4th down conversion, which set up Danville Native Caleb Griffin would knock in a 29 yard field goal for the win.
