MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week features Monticello hosting Unity.
The Sages sit at 7-1 this season and an Illini Prairie title lays in the balance.
With a win, Monticello will earn a share of the Illini Prairie Conference title. A loss, Unity wins it outright.
The Sages defense is gearing up for a high-powered Rockets offense that averages 43 points per game and Monticello is looking forward to the challenge.
