Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.