CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time since 1978, Illinois will travel to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Tigers in the annual Braggin' Rights game.
This is the first time since 1979 that the game will not be held in St.Louis.
Illinois leads the all-time series 32-18 but has lost the last two games.
The Illini are coming into this game on a hot streak after a dominating win against Duke on the road 83-68, and are shooting 47.3% from the three-point line which is 5th in the nation.
Head coach Brad Underwood says that he is most concerned about Missouri's speed and the way that they can spread the floor.
The game is scheduled for Saturday at 7pm on ESPNU.
