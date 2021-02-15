DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The No. 5 Fighting Illini (14-5, 10-3) will play host to Northwestern (6-12, 3-11) at the State Farm Center Tuesday night as Illinois will look to extend its win streak to six.
After taking down Wisconsin in a narrow win on the road, the Illini will look to get strong performances from senior Trent Frazier, and juniors Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.
