CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- As the NFL draft quickly approaches, Illinois Football held its annual Pro Day as 15 different athletes displayed their talents and characters in front of scouts representing 31 different teams.
Initially, Illinois Pro Day was supposed to be a different day of the week. Head Coach Bret Bielema changed the date to Friday morning to maximize the amount of eyes on his players, giving them the best opportunity to bring their talents to the next level.
Below is the list of players who participated in Pro Day:
DB Tony Adams
OL Jack Badovinac
DB Christian Bobak
OLB Owen Carney Jr.
OLB Isaiah Gay
LB Jake Hansen
P Blake Hayes
DB Kerby Joseph
OL Doug Kramer
OL Vederian Lowe
K James McCourt
DL Roderick Perry II
QB Brandon Peters
LS Ethan Tabel
LB Khalan Tolson
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.