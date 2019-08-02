CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Year Four of the Lovie Smith Era is underway at Illinois, and as camp opens up the spotlight is firmly on the quarterback battle.
Two very different candidates are the front-runners, vying for playing time with their speed (freshman Isaiah Williams) and arm strength (Michigan transfer Brandon Peters). In speed, size and experience, each brings the Illini something different.
[VIDEO: TRAINING CAMP OBSERVATIONS AND MORE]
In this double-length WAND Sports special, Gordon Voit and Mark Tupper take you behind the scenes to analyze the quarterback battle, Lovie Smith's increased role as defensive coordinator and more.